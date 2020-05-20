Watch Cast of The CW's The Flash, Including Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, and Danielle Panabaker, Reunite on Stars in the House

By Andrew Gans
May 20, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the twice-daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites the cast of the current CW series The Flash—including Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin (Rent), Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, and Hartley Sawyer—May 19 at 8 PM. Watch above.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Original Broadway Cast of Rent

Original Broadway Cast of Rent

Playbill.com offers a look back at the original Broadway cast of Rent.

10 PHOTOS
Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp, Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia
Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp, Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega Joan Marcus
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp and Taye Diggs
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp and Taye Diggs Joan Marcus
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker Joan Marcus
Rodney Hicks, Byron Utley, Kristen Lee Kelly, Gwen Stewart and Timothy Britten Parker
Rodney Hicks, Byron Utley, Kristen Lee Kelly, Gwen Stewart and Timothy Britten Parker Joan Marcus
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal Joan Marcus
The original cast of <I>Rent.</I>
The original cast of Rent. Joan Marcus
