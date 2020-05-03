Watch Cast of The Prom, Including Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Caitlin Kinnunen, More, Reunite on Stars in the House

The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, reunites members of the cast of the 2018 Tony-nominated musical The Prom—including Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Bridges of Madison County), Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Gypsy), Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), and Angie Schworer (Something Rotten!)—May 3 at 2 PM. Watch the stream above.

The Stars in the House series launched March 16 with Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and promotes support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn.



The 8 PM May 3 live stream will feature a reunion of the cast of the Broadway musical The Full Monty, including John Ellison Conlee, Jason Danieley, André De Shields, Romain Fruge, Marcus Neville, and Patrick Wilson as well as composer-lyricist David Yazbek.

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised over $200,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

