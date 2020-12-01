Watch Casts of Disney's Frozen, The Lion King, Aladdin Sing 'Let It Go' on ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong

By Andrew Gans
Dec 01, 2020
 
Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the Frozen anthem was filmed at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre.

The Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin as well as the North American touring company of Frozen joined forces November 30 for the ABC special The Disney Holiday Singalong.

The Disney cast members reunited at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre (home of Disney's Aladdin), which has remained dark since the coronavirus shutdown, to sing the Frozen anthem “Let It Go.” Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also included Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor, and Nicholas Ward.

Watch the uplifting performance above (and sing along with the on-screen lyrics).

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the third iteration of the Singalong series also featured performances by Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr., Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Katy Perry, P!NK, and Kerry Washington.

The special also raised awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, benefiting Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish. Visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove.

Looking for gift ideas this season? Check out the Playbill Store's Disney on Broadway holiday collection, which offers specialty items like the new Frozen gloves and tiara, Mary Poppins umbrella with parrot head, and purple Aladdin ornament.

