Watch: Celebrating 50 Years of Company

By Roberto Araujo
Apr 26, 2020
 
Cast members from 50 years of production—including this year’s Broadway revival—share their favorite memories from the Sondheim musical.

On April 26, 2020, the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical celebrates 50 years since its original opening night on Broadway.

To celebrate, Playbill asked cast members from the original 1970 production to the 2020 revival and all those in between to share their favorite memories from being a part of the show. Watch original cast member Dona D. Vaughn as well as the likes of Katrina Lenk, Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renée Daniels, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more as they share stories from high school productions, college concerts, and backstage on Broadway.

24 PHOTOS
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Susan Browning and Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Susan Browning and Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones, Charles Braswell, and Elaine Stritch Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Beth Howland and Dean Jones Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones, Charles Braswell, and Elaine Stritch Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
George Coe and Teri Ralston Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Cast of Company Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Dean Jones and Pamela Myers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Company_Broadway_Production_Photos_1970_HR
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones, and Pamela Myers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
