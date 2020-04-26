Watch: Celebrating 50 Years of Company

Cast members from 50 years of production—including this year’s Broadway revival—share their favorite memories from the Sondheim musical.

On April 26, 2020, the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical celebrates 50 years since its original opening night on Broadway.

To celebrate, Playbill asked cast members from the original 1970 production to the 2020 revival and all those in between to share their favorite memories from being a part of the show. Watch original cast member Dona D. Vaughn as well as the likes of Katrina Lenk, Jennifer Simard, Nikki Renée Daniels, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more as they share stories from high school productions, college concerts, and backstage on Broadway.