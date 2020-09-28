Watch Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform at Transformation 2020: Popular Democracy Defined

Video   Watch Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform at Transformation 2020: Popular Democracy Defined
By Dan Meyer
Sep 28, 2020
The stars virtually reunited for a remix of “All I Really Want“ as part of the virtual symposium.

Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley and the cast of Jagged Little Pill performed a "democracy remix" of the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical’s “All I Really Want,“ as part of Transformation 2020: Popular Democracy Defined last weekend. Check it out above.

Among those joining Gooding and Stanley were castmates Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill, Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, and Antonio Cipriano.

Hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy and Level Forward, the three-day virtual event featured fireside chats, debates, workshops, panels, and more. In addition to the Jagged Little Pill team, Broadway favorites taking part included Heidi Schreck, Karen Olivo, Adrienne Warren, Ali Stroker, Beth Malone, and Daniel J Watts.

Topics of the summit included LGBTQIA+ identities and activism, creating a culture of consent, mobilizing the power of Black expression, and racism and anti-Blackness in arts and real life. For more information, visit Transformation2020.org.

