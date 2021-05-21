Watch Celia Rose Gooding Record 'If I Can Sleep' From Stone Crossed Album, Out May 21

The concept album features music and lyrics by Philip David Stern and performances from Telly Leung, Jon Rua, Krystina Alabado, and more.

Jagged Little Pill Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding, Krystina Alabado, Alex Boniello, Gabi Campo, Antonio Cipriano, Will Connolly, Telly Leung, Elle McLemore, Jon Rua, Samantha Williams, and more sing on the concept album for Philip David Stern's Stone Crossed, out from Broadway Records May 21.

Take a listen to Gooding's performance of the song "If I Can Sleep" in the video above. As the album was put together during the pandemic, Gooding recorded the track in a studio with just her and an engineer, with the rest of the team working remotely.

Stone Crossed tells the story of two young lovers whose lives are changed when they inadvertently cross the divide. Falling instantly in love, Stoney and Jewel discover that they are more the same than they are different, despite what they had been taught to believe and start to question what has been painted in stone

The album follows a well received 2019 workshop production at Proctor's Theatre. This album, the work's premiere recording, was created with in-person recording sessions last year and was completed remotely.

The album is mixed by Philip David Stern, assisted by Chris Gilroy, and mastered by Joe Lambert.

Stone Crossed is available wherever digital music is sold and at BroadwayRecords.com.