Watch Chandra Wilson, Annette Bening, Brian Stokes Mitchell in Virtual Groundbreaking for Actors Fund's Hollywood Arts Collective

The $120 million project, including 151 units of affordable housing for artists plus an 86-seat theatre, is expected to open in 2024.

The Actors Fund and housing developer Thomas Safran & Associates have broken ground on The Hollywood Arts Collective, a $120 million project that will include 151 units of affordable housing for artists, the 86-seat Glorya Kaufman Theater, art galleries, rehearsal studios, non-profit arts office space, and a new home for The Actors Fund Western Region Headquarters.

Watch the virtual groundbreaking, featuring The Actors Fund's Annette Bening, vice chair; Brian Stokes Mitchell, chairman; and Chandra Wilson, Western Council, above.

The Hollywood Arts Collective—located on Hollywood Boulevard between Wilcox Avenue and Schrader Boulevard—will consist of two buildings: The Arts Building, designed by HGA, and The Residential Building, designed by Withee Malcolm Architects. With nearly $100 million in public support and additional conventional financing already secured, The Actors Fund expects to raise at least $20 million philanthropically, with $5 million already raised toward that goal. The project is expected to open in 2024.

“The Actors Fund has been supporting the entertainment community in Los Angeles for over a century,” said Bening in a statement. “The Hollywood Arts Collective allows us to significantly deepen our commitment to our colleagues in the Hollywood creative community.”

“This project was an incredible collaborative effort, led by our Actors Fund Vice Chair Annette Bening, The Fund’s Western Region Executive Director Keith McNutt, and our partners at Thomas Safran & Associates,” added Mitchell. “With the City of Los Angeles and the State of California, and with thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts and MusiCares for their early support of this development, The Hollywood Arts Collective is the embodiment of The Actors Fund vision: a world in which individuals contributing to cultural vibrancy are supported, valued, and economically secure.”

“By 2024, this project will be a reality. Here, in the heart of Hollywood. A beautiful new space for our arts and entertainment community,” stated Wilson. “And The Actors Fund will be their closest neighbor. This is an incredible achievement that will support our arts and entertainment community for generations to come.”

Since mid-March of 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $19 million in direct financial assistance to over 15,000 people in need in performing arts and entertainment, while continuing to provide affordable housing opportunities, health care and insurance counseling, senior care, secondary career development, and more.

To learn how to support The Hollywood Arts Collective, visit ActorsFund.org/HAC.