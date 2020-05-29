Watch Cheyenne Jackson on Stars in the House

Benefits and Galas   Watch Cheyenne Jackson on Stars in the House
By Andrew Gans
May 29, 2020
 
The daily series from Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes stage and screen star Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu, All Shook Up, American Horror Story, 30 Rock) May 29 at 8 PM. Watch above.

Since March 16, Stars in the House has promoted support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Wesley and Rudetsky are recipients of honorary Drama Desk Awards this year, recognizing their efforts to aid the theatre community.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

READ: How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, The Actors Fund will provide services online and via phone. These services include Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, addiction and recovery help, HIV/AIDS and senior services, counseling and emergency financial assistance, as well as medical care at The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. Since its launch, Stars in the House has raised $300,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Look Back at Cheyenne Jackson on Broadway

Look Back at Cheyenne Jackson on Broadway

The actor celebrates his birthday July 11.

9 PHOTOS
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of <i>All Shook Up</i>
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of All Shook Up Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson in <i>All Shook Up</i>
Cheyenne Jackson in All Shook Up Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of <i>All Shook Up</i>
Cheyenne Jackson and the Cast of All Shook Up Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in <i>Xanadu</i>
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson in Xanadu Photo by Lueders/Kolnik Studio
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson
Kerry Butler and Cheyenne Jackson Paul Kolnik
Finians_Rainbow_Production_Photo_Broadway_YEAR_03_HR.jpg
Cheyenne Jackson and Kate Baldwin in Finian's Rainbow Joan Marcus
Kate Baldwin and Cheyenne Jackson
Kate Baldwin and Cheyenne Jackson in Finian's Rainbow Joan Marcus
Daniel Breaker and Cheyenne Jackson in <i>The Performers</i>
Daniel Breaker and Cheyenne Jackson in The Performers Carol Rosegg
