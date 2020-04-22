Watch Cheyenne Jackson Sing 'Joey, Joey, Joey' From City Center Encores! The Most Happy Fella

Watch Cheyenne Jackson Sing 'Joey, Joey, Joey' From City Center Encores! The Most Happy Fella
By Andrew Gans
Apr 22, 2020
 
Jackson co-starred with Laura Benanti in the 2014 concert presentation.
Cheyenne Jackson in <i>The Most Happy Fella</i>
Cheyenne Jackson in The Most Happy Fella Joan Marcus

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! and Gala productions.

This week's offerings, curated by Tony-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, the creative advisor for the Encores! Off-Center series, have the theme "Somewhere … Songs of Yearning for Another Place."

The week kicked off with Taylor Mac singing "Lost Horizon" from Steve Cosson and Michael Friedman's Gone Missing and now features Cheyenne Jackson singing "Joey, Joey, Joey" from the 2014 City Center Encores! production of The Most Happy Fella.

Watch the performance below:

Says Fun Home's Tesori, "As I sit in my new 'office' (a corner of my bedroom), I am looking out onto the newly-emptied streets of Manhattan, counting blessings but also cans of beans. I haven’t been able to quite, I don’t know, take this all in. I have often joked to my friends that I haven’t had a true feeling since 1989, perhaps the result of getting slightly hard-boiled by a life in music, the constancy of parenting, of trying to plan for the future but aspiring to live in the moment. Trying to be of service in a country that underserves so many.

"So, when I approached this offering for the City Center community, I was surprised to finally find some tears rolling down my cheeks listening to Kate Baldwin sing 'How Are Things in Glocca Morra?' I have never really thought about Finian’s Rainbow, nor that song, as applying to me, and certainly not as a much-needed release this weekend. But listening to Kate’s voice, that celestial voice, I was able to hear this, and all these songs in a new way. In anything found, there is something lost, and in loss, there are things we find. This week’s songs all have this in common; a yearning to be in another place or time, new feelings of nostalgia, and the acceptance that life, like theatre, is a transient and beautiful affair."

Cheyenne Jackson, Laura Benanti, Shuler Hensley and Heidi Blickenstaff Star in Encores! Most Happy Fella

Cheyenne Jackson, Laura Benanti, Shuler Hensley and Heidi Blickenstaff Star in Encores! Most Happy Fella

The New York City Center Encores! production of Frank Loesser’s The Most Happy Fella plays the famed Manhattan venue April 2-6. Read the Playbill.com story.

33 PHOTOS
Bradley Dean, Zachary James, Laura Benanti and Brian Cali in <i>The Most Happy Fella</i>
Bradley Dean, Zachary James, Laura Benanti and Brian Cali in The Most Happy Fella Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson and Laura Benanti in <i>The Most Happy Fella</i>
Cheyenne Jackson and Laura Benanti in The Most Happy Fella Joan Marcus
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson Joan Marcus
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Heidi Blickenstaff and cast
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Heidi Blickenstaff and cast Joan Marcus
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Heidi Blickenstaff
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Heidi Blickenstaff Joan Marcus
Jessica Molaskey and Shuler Hensley
Jessica Molaskey and Shuler Hensley Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti and Heidi Blickenstaff
Laura Benanti and Heidi Blickenstaff Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti and Shuler Hensley in <i>The Most Happy Fella</i>
Laura Benanti and Shuler Hensley in The Most Happy Fella Joan Marcus
Shuler Hensley and Cheyenne Jackson
Shuler Hensley and Cheyenne Jackson Joan Marcus
The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with a week of videos from Sondheim musicals. You can watch a playlist of all of the performances on City Center's YouTube page.

Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
