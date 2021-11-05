Watch Chicago's Bianca Marroquín Perform Kiss of the Spider Woman's 'Where You Are' Ahead of Green Room 42 Concert

By Roberto Araujo
Nov 05, 2021
 
The Broadway favorite also sings "Perfidia" from her new concert act, Where You Are.

Ahead of her November 10 return to The Green Room 42 with her show Where You Are, Bianca Marroquín—currently starring in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago—stopped by the Playbill Studio for an exclusive performance.

Where You Are, written by Marroquín and based on her life experience, is framed by a wide range of musical styles from musical theatre to Latin American classics. In the video above the Broadway favorite performs "Where You Are" from John Kander and Fred Ebb's Kiss of the Spider Woman and "Perfidia."

Watch Chita Rivera Honor Bianca Marroquín at Chicago's ¡Viva Broadway! Night

Marroquín has played Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on over the last 20 years. For the show's return, she stepped into the role of Velma Kelly, joining a short list of women who have both played Roxie and Velma in the show, including Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, and Ruthie Henshall.

Click here for tickets.

