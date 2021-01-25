Watch Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, Brenda Braxton, Mandy Gonzalez, More Perform a Virtual 'All That Jazz'

The performance was part of the January 24 Save Birdland fundraiser.

Chicago's original Velmas—Chita Rivera (1975) and Bebe Neuwirth (1996)—took part in a virtual rendition of John Kander and Fred Ebb's "All That Jazz" as part of the January 24 Save Birdland: A Celebration of Music, History and Community concert to raise funds for the struggling Manhattan jazz venue.

Joining Tony winners Rivera and Neuwirth for the Chicago classic were Jacqueline Arnold, Brenda Braxton, Aisha de Haas, Michelle Dowdy, Mandy Gonzalez, Deidra Goodwin, Amy Hillner Larsen, Amanda Lopez, Karen Mason, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Mary Testa, Amra-Faye Wright, and Karen Ziemba. Watch the performance above.

The segment was arranged and edited by Billy Ricce (composer of A Musical About Star Wars) in the event produced by Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, and Tim Guinee.

The concert featured several other Broadway favorites, including Norm Lewis, who closed the show with “Misty,” six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, who treated audiences to some Billie Holiday, Tony winner Lillias White and Billy Stritch, who offered a Cy Coleman number, and composer Joe Iconis, who sang the praises of "New York, New York."

The concert is currently available to stream for free at SaveBirdland.com.

