Watch Chita Rivera, Kate Baldwin, Harvey Fierstein, and More Wish Sheldon Harnick Happy Birthday

The Tony-winning lyricist, composer, and book writer celebrates his birthday April 30.

A slew of Broadway stars and stage alums wished Tony winner Sheldon Harnick a happy birthday in the video above. The lyricist, composer, and book writer turns 96 on April 30.

Harnick, who was born in Chicago in 1924, wrote his first song for Broadway in 1952. His collaboration with composer Jerry Bock produced such classics as Fiorello! (1959), which won both a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, and Fiddler on the Roof (1964), which won the Tony for Best Musical. His other works include She Loves Me and The Apple Tree.

The video features well wishes from Chita Rivera, Alfred Molina, Albert Stephenson & John Kander, Alan and Arlene Alda, Jane Krakowski, Christine Andreas, David Rockwell, Elisa Stein, Jeffrey Moss, Judy Blazer, Karen Ziemba, Laila Robins & Robert Cuccioli, Nancy Opel, Nicholas Barasch, Rebecca Luker & Danny Burstein, Steven Skybell, Ted Sperling, Rob Fisher, Marc Kudisch, Kate Baldwin, Joel Grey, Deb & Jessica Winer, Max Lewkowicz, Liz Callaway, Judy Kuhn, Debra Monk, Randy Graff, Alan Menken, Harvey Fierstein, Samantha Massell, Melanie Moore, and Alexandra Silber.

In 2016, Harnick received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre and the Drama League Award for Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre.

