Dance   Watch Chloe Davis Pay Tribute to Camille A. Brown, Debbie Allen, George Faison, and More Black Choreographers
By Dan Meyer
Jul 31, 2020
 
The Muny artist created a moving dance piece at the St. Louis outdoor venue.

Muny artist Chloe Davis has honored Black choreographers like Camille A. Brown, Debbie Allen, and George Faison by making a video that highlights the characteristic styles of each—all of whom paved the way for her to pursue her dreams as a performer. Check it out above, filmed throughout the St. Louis venue's grounds.

The moving tribute combines Davis' interpretations of the choreographers' own words, her take on some beloved dance moves, and archival footage from The Muny's productions.

Also honored in the video are Katherine Dunham, Geoffrey Holder, Hope Clark, Gregory Hines, Donald Byrd, and Bill T. Jones. Among the shows highlighted are The Wiz, Jelly's Last Jam, and Choir Boy.

"I created the video because I felt it was important to bring visibility to black choreographers and their unique contributions to Broadway," said Davis. "My soul was aching to create and speak out on what I am feeling. I am a BLACK person in America and I needed a release. Mine was artistic. Each choreographer tells the history of Black identity and culture through movement and I saw myself in these choreographers. So I found Mrs. Dunham, George, Ron, Mrs. Debbie, Camille, Bill T. Jones, Josephine Baker, Talley Beatty and many other Black, brilliant choreographers. And I understand that I am able to thrive now because they dared then... They faced so many racial barriers and I wanted to let them know I will continue to share their story. They paved the way for me and are teaching me how to deal with my own racial injustice.”

