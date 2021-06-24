Watch Christine Baranski and Stephen Colbert Sing Sondheim Together

The pair celebrated the return of Broadway with a number from Company.

To celebrate the return of Broadway, two-time Tony winner Christine Baranksi dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a little duet. Check out the pair singing “Side by Side by Side” from Company above.

The pair have both appeared in the musical before—Baranski in a 1980 Off-Broadway revival and Colbert in the 2011 NY Philharmoinc production. A gender-swapped revival of Company will return to Broadway in December, starring Tony winners Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Baranski also spoke about the upcoming season of The Good Fight, which returns to Paramount+ June 24 and sees Tony winner Mandy Patinkin joining the series as an unconventional judge. The show also stars fellow Tony winner Audra McDonald,

“We’ve just had our pick of the greatest Broadway actors, who just come in and do their roles,” says Baranski. “And they’re judges, they’re lawyers, and they do cameos, and you’re just looking at the creme de la creme of New York theatre when you watch our show.” It’s a silver lining to the shutdown, the star adds, that so many performers were able to jump over to TV without commitments to the stage.