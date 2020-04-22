Watch Christine Pedi in Liza Minnelli: The Lost Screen Tests

Video   Watch Christine Pedi in Liza Minnelli: The Lost Screen Tests
By Andrew Gans
Apr 22, 2020
 
Enjoy these never-before-released auditions for Scream, Moonstruck, Dirty Dancing, and more.

During her run in Off-Broadway's NEWSical, Christine Pedi created several Liza Minnelli-themed videos. One of those videos was never released… until now.

Liza Minnelli: The Lost Screen Tests features Pedi as the stage and screen star auditioning for several iconic film roles that Minnelli was, ultimately, not right for, including parts in Scream, Dirty Dancing, Moonstruck, and more. Watch the never-before-released video of these never-before-released screen tests above.

The video was directed by Michael and Tom D’Angora.

Pedi is the host of Sirius XM’s The Broadway Breakfast and co-host of Dueling Divas with Seth Rudetsky. On Broadway, she has appeared in Chicago, Little Me, and Talk Radio. She also co-produced and starred in the Off-Broadway show Spamilton.

Tom and Michael D’Angora currently produce A Musical About Star Wars, which will return to St. Luke’s post-pandemic.

Adam Pascal and Christine Pedi Take First Bow in Broadway's Chicago

Adam Pascal and Christine Pedi Take First Bow in Broadway's Chicago

The long-running, Tony Award-winning revival of Chicago welcomed Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal and comedic actress Christine Pedi to the company beginning April 8 at the Ambassador Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

