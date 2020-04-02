Watch Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone Sing 'I Wish I Were in Love Again' From City Center Encores! Babes in Arms

Video   Watch Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone Sing 'I Wish I Were in Love Again' From City Center Encores! Babes in Arms
By Andrew Gans
Apr 02, 2020
 
The second week of videos, part of the venue's series featuring highlights from New York City Center's Encores!, spotlights the work of Rodgers and Hart.
Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone in Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores

New York City Center, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is posting daily highlights from former Encores! productions.

The second week of the series salutes the work of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart and has already featured Patti LuPone singing “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” from the 1995 City Center Encores! production of Pal Joey and Rebecca Luker, Debbie Gravitte, and Sarah Uriarte Berry in The Boys From Syracuse.

Continuing the Rodgers and Hart celebration are Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone singing “I Wish I Were in Love Again” from the 1999 City Center Encores! production of Babes in Arms.

Watch the performance below:

The famed Manhattan venue launched the series March 22, Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, with two songs from the Encores! production of Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies: Tony winner Donna Murphy singing "Could I Leave You?" and Tony winner Victoria Clark singing "Losing My Mind." Other Sondheim offerings included: Sutton Foster and Murphy in Anyone Can Whistle, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Betsy Wolfe in Merrily We Roll Along, Melissa Errico in Do I Hear a Waltz?, Patti LuPone in Gypsy, Bernadette Peters in A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair, Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in Sunday in the Park With George, and Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Shuler Hensley, and Steven Pasquale in Assassins, and Brandon Uranowitz and Jin in Road Show.

Babes in Arms at City Center Encores!

Babes in Arms at City Center Encores!

Cast of Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores
Cast of Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores
Cartier Anthony Williams and Scott Irby-Ranniar in Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores
Erin Dilly and David Campbell in Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores
Erin Dilly in Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores
Christopher Fitzgerald and Jessica Stone in Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores
Cast of Babes in Arms Courtesy of City Center Encores
