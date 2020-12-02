Watch Christopher Rice, Jessica Vosk, Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy, and More in The 2020 Tappy Christmas Special

Written, directed, and choreographed by Rice, the tap dancing-filled musical celebration features five holiday classics.

Inspired by the televised holiday specials of the 1960s, The 2020 Tappy Christmas Special, featuring five holiday classics, arrives December 2. Watch the video above beginning at 8 PM ET.

The musical celebration, led by host Christopher Rice (Hamilton), boasts over 30 performers, including Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), and Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina).

Filmed in New York City following safety protocols, the special was written, directed, and choreographed by Rice, produced by Benjamin Nissen, Alex North, and Chuck Willett, and executive-produced by Rice. It features musical direction by Carl Culley and cinematography by Tim Grady Films.

The tap-dancing-filled performance also includes Keely Beirne, Matthew Borchers, Audra Bryant, Liz Byrne, Stephen Carrasco, Jovan Dansberry, Lili Froehlich, Rachel Hanson, Katie Hardin, Jessica Ice, Graham Keen, Kolby Kindle, Michal Kolaczkowski, Emily Kroft, Daniel Maldonado, Jerome Manning, Brian Martin, Stephanie Park, Ashley Peter, Brandi Porter, Hillary Porter, Julio Rey, Abbie Ruff, Jamard Richardson, John Tupy, Clay Thomson, and Shelly Walsh.

