Watch Christopher Rice Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday December 14

The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday.

Broadway alum Christopher Rice joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday December 14 to discuss fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic. Watch the interview above beginning at 11:30 AM ET.

Rice (The Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman) was most recently seen in the Philip national tour of Hamilton. He graduated with a BFA in musical theatre performance from the University of Oklahoma.

As these tough times of this global pandemic continue, human connection is as important as ever in regards to health and fitness. Built For The Stage offers a seven-day free trial that allows participants to interact with a coach to talk about goals, try out some actor-athlete workout sessions, and more.

BFTS not only provides training programs for professionals in the business, but recently launched its new program, BFTS University, for theatre majors. BFTSU helps students in building their fitness and nutrition foundation to enable them to ready themselves for the demanding requirements of a career in theatre.

For more information about these programs, the BFTS Swag Shop, or BFTS podcast episodes, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.