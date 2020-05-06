Watch Christy Altomare Sing 'A Cockeyed Optimist' on R&H Goes Live!

Broadway alum Christy Altomare dropped by R&H Goes Live! May 6 to perform a modern take on “A Cockeyed Optimist” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. Catch the live stream above.
“I love this song because it teaches us that, amidst times that may feel scary, you can choose to be optimistic,” said Altomare prior to the performance. “Even during the darkest of times we can still look to the future with light and hope in our hearts!”
Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.
R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Altomare's Anastasia co-star Derek Klena appeared on the live series April 29 and starred in a music video for "Younger than Springtime" last year.
Other R&H Goes Pop! takes have included Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music, Gavin Creel taking on “Something Wonderful” from The King and I, and Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!, and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.