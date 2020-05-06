Watch Christy Altomare Sing 'A Cockeyed Optimist' on R&H Goes Live!

The YouTube series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Broadway alum Christy Altomare dropped by R&H Goes Live! May 6 to perform a modern take on “A Cockeyed Optimist” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. Catch the live stream above.

“I love this song because it teaches us that, amidst times that may feel scary, you can choose to be optimistic,” said Altomare prior to the performance. “Even during the darkest of times we can still look to the future with light and hope in our hearts!”

Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Altomare's Anastasia co-star Derek Klena appeared on the live series April 29 and starred in a music video for "Younger than Springtime" last year.