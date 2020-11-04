Watch Chuck Cooper in Lilli Cooper’s New Music Video ‘But I Was Cool’

The father-daughter duo collaborated as performer-director on this jazzy tune reminding everyone to stay cool during election week.

Although Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) is best known for her work on Broadway, the performer was actually a film major at Vassar. She recently put her undergrad skills to work in a music video of Oscar Brown’s “But I Was Cooll” starring her Tony-winning father Chuck Cooper (The Life).

The video features a script by Lilli, who also shot, edited, designed, and directed. The song arrangement is by James Sampliner.

Chuck last appeared on Broadway in Choir Boy; he won a Tony in 1997 for The Life. Before Tootsie, Lilli originated the role of Sandy Cheeks in SpongeBob SquarePants and Martha in Spring Awakening. She also appeared on Broadway as an Elphaba standby in Wicked.

Watch their collaboration above.