Watch Clips From Off-Broadway's The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Starring Beth Malone

The Tony nominee stars in the Transport Group production through April 5.

Footage from The Transport Group’s Off-Broadway production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown highlights performances from Tony nominee Beth Malone as the title character and the supporting cast. Check it out above.

Joining Malone on stage are David Aron Damane as J.J., Whitney Bashor as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson as Erich, and Paolo Montalban as Arthur. Tony winner Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs.

This mounting marks the show’s first major New York production since it opened on Broadway in 1960. The musical is a fictional account of the real-life Margaret “Molly” Brown, who survived the sinking of the Titanic. The events of the original musical follow Brown’s life and her love story with J.J. “Leadeville” Johnny Brown. The musical features a score by Meredith Willson, with additional songs from his catalog, and a new book (based on the original by Richard Morris) and new lyrics by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie). The music is adapted by Michael Rafter.

Rounding out the cast are Paula Leggett Chase, Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Karl Josef Co, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Shina Ann Morris, Keven Quillon, and CoCo Smith.

The production, scheduled to run through April 5, also has scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Sky Switser, with gowns for Malone by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Walter Trarbach, music direction by Joey Chancey, and casting by Nora Brennan. The stage manager is Victoria Navarro.

