Watch Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan in Music Video for 'I Want You' From Broadway's Girl From the North Country

The Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic.

The new Broadway musical Girl From The North Country, currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, has released a second music video, featuring Bob Dylan's haunting "I Want You." The new video (above) features Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan, who play Gene Laine and Kate Draper in the acclaimed musical. Ryan, as previously announced, was recently tapped to play Connor Murphy in the Stephen Chbosky-helmed film version of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. The Broadway premiere of the Conor McPherson-Dylan musical Girl From the North Country opened at the Belasco Theatre March 5. The show began previews on Broadway February 7 following runs in the West End and Off-Broadway. WATCH: New Music Video for 'Tight Connection to My Heart' From Broadway's Girl From the North Country The Great Depression-era set musical, which McPherson also directs, offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

