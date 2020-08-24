Watch Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan in Music Video for 'I Want You' From Broadway's Girl From the North Country

By Andrew Gans
Aug 24, 2020
 
The Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic.

The new Broadway musical Girl From The North Country, currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, has released a second music video, featuring Bob Dylan's haunting "I Want You."

The new video (above) features Colton Ryan and Caitlin Houlahan, who play Gene Laine and Kate Draper in the acclaimed musical. Ryan, as previously announced, was recently tapped to play Connor Murphy in the Stephen Chbosky-helmed film version of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The Broadway premiere of the Conor McPherson-Dylan musical Girl From the North Country opened at the Belasco Theatre March 5. The show began previews on Broadway February 7 following runs in the West End and Off-Broadway.

The Great Depression-era set musical, which McPherson also directs, offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Production Photos: Girl From the North Country on Broadway

Todd Almond and the cast of <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Todd Almond and the cast of Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Tom Nelis in<i> Girl From the North Country</i>
Tom Nelis in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Matt McGrath, Mare Winningham, and Todd Almond in <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Matt McGrath, Mare Winningham, and Todd Almond in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Robert Joy in Girl From The North Country Matthew Murphy
Mare Winningham in <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Mare Winningham in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Mare Winningham and Kimber Elayne Sprawl in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Marc Kudisch in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Girl From the North Country</i>
Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
Kimber Elayne Sprawl in <i>Girl From The North Country</i>
Kimber Elayne Sprawl in Girl From The North Country Matthew Murphy
Luba Mason in <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Luba Mason in Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
