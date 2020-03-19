Watch Come From Away Actors From All 5 Companies Sing 'Me and the Sky'

The new video from the international hit musical also features fans singing the tune by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

Come From Away, the international hit musical that tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11, has released a new video that celebrates kindness and togetherness.

In the video, actors who have played airline pilot Beverley (the role created by Tony nominee Jenn Colella) in various productions around the world perform “Me and the Sky” from the Tony-nominated musical. Fans of the production from here and abroad also lend their vocals to the spirit-raising video. Watch Becky Gulsvig, Zoe Gertz, Marika Aubrey, Jane Bunting, and more perform in the video above.

Come From Away was slated to celebrate its third anniversary on Broadway March 12, but the show did not go on that night due to the temporary closure of Broadway; productions in Toronto, Melbourne, London, and the North American tour suspended performances shortly thereafter.

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman.

The hit musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical. It was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.

