WATCH: Come From Away Cast Members Talk Black Lives Matter and Trans Rights

The Conversations From Away YouTube series brings cast and crew from the musical's national tour together to keep important conversations going.

In the latest entry in Conversations From Away, Aaron Michael Ray leads a discussion about the intersection between the Black Lives Matter and trans rights movements. Ray is joined by fellow Come From Away national tour cast members James Earl Jones II, Julie Johnson, and Dominic Barbaro, along with special guest Jae Rice, communications and outreach coordinator for Brave Space Alliance. Watch the talk above.

Conversations From Away features cast and crew members from the national tour of Come From Away gathering to discuss important topics. The project was born of a desire to ensure that dialogues started by major Black Lives Matter protests in early summer continue, and continue to make meaningful change. The series is edited by Secret Story Film with video production by Dominic Barbaro, Geoff Maus, and Shawn Pennington.

Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 air travelers stranded when airplanes around the globe were grounded in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the small Canadian town in Newfoundland that welcomed them with open arms. Premiering on Broadway in 2017, the work went on to win Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical. The first national tour launched in Yakima, Washington, in 2018, and has engagements scheduled in 2021 across the U.S. and Canada.