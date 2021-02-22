Watch Company of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Perform Powerful 'The Gatherers'

Tina Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts penned the spoken word poem.

To celebrate Black History Month, the cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical reunited virtually to record a new poem penned by Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, who created the role of Ike Turner in the new musical currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

Watch the company of the Tony-nominated production perform Watts' "The Gatherers" above.

Watts' tribute to those who gather honors the essential people in actors' lives, onstage and off. Says Watts in the piece: "Take the time to mourn our losses and celebrate our gains, and fear not, for we will gather again."

