Watch Company's Claybourne Elder Return to His Dressing Room for the 1st Time Since the Broadway Shutdown

The production will resume performances November 15 at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Watch the video above as Company's Claybourne Elder returns to his dressing room at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre for the first time since the pandemic closed all of Broadway in March 2020.

"Theatres are haunted places. They get haunted by ghosts—maybe—but also by our memories of being in them. Because when you're in a Broadway show and you are living at the theatre, you live a whole life there," shares Elder as he rediscovers the belongings he left behind months ago.

Director Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped version of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company will resume performances November 15 prior to opening night December 9. Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, who star as Bobbie and Joanne, respectively, will be joined by Matt Doyle as Jamie, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte as P.J.

Rounding out the cast are Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The production, which arrived in New York after playing London's West End, also features choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

