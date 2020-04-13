Watch Complete 10th Anniversary Yank! Concert, Starring Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson

The evening featured songs, scenes, and stories performed by cast members from around the world.

The 10th anniversary of the Off-Broadway production of Yank! was celebrated with a concert February 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below. Watch the complete performance above.

The evening included songs, scenes, and stories performed by members of the Off-Broadway cast, led by Bobby Steggert, Ivan Hernandez, Nancy Anderson, Jeffry Denman, Tally Sessions, David Perlman, Joseph Medeiros, Denis Lambert, and Todd Faulkner. They were joined by guest artists who have played leading roles in Yank! productions around the world: Scott Hunter, Andy Coxon, and Sarah-Louise Young (from the U.K.), Hugo Bonemer (from Brazil), and Naomi Price (from Australia). Nellie McKay, who was part of the musical's pre-Broadway workshops, was a special guest.

The show’s creators, brothers Joseph Zellnik (music) and David Zellnik (book and lyrics), provided commentary throughout the evening, and musical director Andrew Gerle led a band of musicians who have a long history with the piece, including Allison Seidner on cello, Todd Groves on reeds, and Larry Lelli on drums.

When the romantic gay love story, set during World War II, opened in 2010 at the York Theatre, the production received nominations for Best New Musical and Score from the Outer Critics Circle, a nomination for Outstanding Musical from the Lucille Lortel Awards, and six Drama Desk nominations, including Best Musical, Music, and Lyrics.