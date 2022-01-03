Watch Complete United in Song PBS Concert, Featuring Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, Drew Gehling, More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Complete United in Song PBS Concert, Featuring Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, Drew Gehling, More
By Andrew Gans
Jan 03, 2022
 
Chita Rivera hosted the New Year's Eve concert, subtitled Celebrating the American Dream.
Drama_League_Awards_2018_87_HR.jpg
Lea Salonga Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Three-time Tony honoree Chita Rivera hosted United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream, which premiered on PBS December 31.

Filmed in front of a live audience at Philadelphia's Independence Hall, the evening included performances by Tony winners Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Once On This Island) and Paulo Szot (Chicago, South Pacific), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Grammy winners Judy Collins and Sandi Patty, Grammy nominees Deborah Cox (Aida, Jekyll & Hyde) and Cassadee Pope, Delbert Anderson, David Archuleta, rising opera star Amber Merritt, violinist Midori, guitarist Pepe Romero, and harpist Brandee Younger.

Watch the complete concert below:

The concert also featured The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, and a newly commissioned performance by The Washington Ballet, led by Artistic Director Julie Kent and choreographed by Jessica Lang.

“The rich history that took place at Independence Hall reminds us of the challenges our country faced as such a young nation,” said David M. Rubinstein, co-executive producer of United in Song, in an earlier statement. “This evening’s performance celebrates the ever-present pursuit of the American dream, and our collective hope of unity, here in America and beyond.”

The program is from Nouveau Productions.

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

Celebrate Broadway Legend Chita Rivera

25 PHOTOS
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in <i>West Side Story</i>.
Chita Rivera and Liane Plane in West Side Story
Chita Rivera in West Side Story.
Chita Rivera in West Side Story
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie.
Dick Van Dyke and Chita Rivera in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie.
Chita Rivera and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and cast in Bajour
Chita Rivera in <i>Bajour</i>
Chita Rivera in Bajour Friedman-Abeles
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago.
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in <i>Chicago</i>
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in <i>Chicago</i>
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera in Chicago Photo by Martha Swope
Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and Donald O'Connor in Bring Back Birdie Martha Swope
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.