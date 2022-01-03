Watch Complete United in Song PBS Concert, Featuring Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, Drew Gehling, More

Chita Rivera hosted the New Year's Eve concert, subtitled Celebrating the American Dream.

Three-time Tony honoree Chita Rivera hosted United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream, which premiered on PBS December 31.

Filmed in front of a live audience at Philadelphia's Independence Hall, the evening included performances by Tony winners Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Once On This Island) and Paulo Szot (Chicago, South Pacific), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Grammy winners Judy Collins and Sandi Patty, Grammy nominees Deborah Cox (Aida, Jekyll & Hyde) and Cassadee Pope, Delbert Anderson, David Archuleta, rising opera star Amber Merritt, violinist Midori, guitarist Pepe Romero, and harpist Brandee Younger.

Watch the complete concert below:



The concert also featured The American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, and a newly commissioned performance by The Washington Ballet, led by Artistic Director Julie Kent and choreographed by Jessica Lang.

“The rich history that took place at Independence Hall reminds us of the challenges our country faced as such a young nation,” said David M. Rubinstein, co-executive producer of United in Song, in an earlier statement. “This evening’s performance celebrates the ever-present pursuit of the American dream, and our collective hope of unity, here in America and beyond.”

The program is from Nouveau Productions.

