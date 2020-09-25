WATCH: Corey Cott’s Character Has Mommy Issues in Clip From Filthy Rich

Episode 2 of the Fox series promises another battle for the Monreaux family from the outside—and within.

“Mom said she wanted to talk about my future, right?”

So says Eric Monreaux, played by Broadway alum Corey Cott, in an exclusive preview clip above from the September 28 episode of Filthy Rich on Fox. Focused on becoming the CEO of the Sunshine Network, Eric seems a little preoccupied ahead of a meeting when he sees two of his newly discovered half-siblings in the parking lot.

The clip also features Olivia Macklin as Becky (Eric’s wife), Melia Kreiling and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Ginger and Antonio (two of three recently discovered half-siblings with a credible stake in the family fortune), Broadway alum Rachel York as Ginger’s mom Tina, and Aqueela Zoll as Ginger’s co-worker Rachel.

Filthy Rich follows the Monreaux family, who sit atop a televangelist empire called The Sunshine Network. After the patriarch Eugene is presumed dead in a plane crash, his wife Margaret takes control, but for the New Orleans family, nothing is ever simple. Eric and the Rev. Paul Luke Thomas think they deserve control of the business, there’s the fallout from discovering Eugene sired three children from extramarital affairs, and daughter Rose just really wants to start a fashion line. Powerful with a steady head on her shoulders, Margaret fights to stay ahead as everyone around her tries to beat her at her own game.

Stage and screen star Kim Cattrall (Private Lives) plays Margaret, with several theatre alums joining her on screen, including Aaron Lazar as the reverend and Gerald McRaney as Eugene. Rounding the cast are Aubrey Dollar as Rose, Steve Harris as family lawyer, Franklin, and Mark L. Young as the third surprise kid, Jason.

The Fox series is created by Tate Taylor (based on the New Zealand series of the same name) with Abe Sylvia serving as executive producer and showrunner. Filthy Rich airs on Mondays at 9 PM ET.