Watch Danielle Brooks, Daphne Rubin-Vega, More in Social Distance Trailer

By Dan Meyer
Sep 30, 2020
 
The Netflix series debuts October 15.

Check out Tony nominees Danielle Brooks and Daphne Rubin-Vega, Hamilton alum Okieriete Onaodowan, and more Broadway stars in the trailer for Social Distance above. The previously announced anthology series is set at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a swift reliance on remote communication to keep in touch with loved ones.

Becky Ann and Dylan Baker, Max Jenkins, Oscar Nunez, Guillermo Diaz, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Mike Coulter, Asante Blackk, and Steven Weber also star.

Luca Costanzo, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Tom Costanzo in <i>Social Distance</i> on Netflix.
Luca Costanzo, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Tom Costanzo in Social Distance on Netflix. c/o Netflix

In addition to the many celebrities, several of their real-life family members make guest appearances. “Casting non-actors was sometimes essential,” said series creator Hilary Weisman Graham back when the series was announced. “It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent. These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately.”

Rounding out the cast list are Misha Brooks, Isabella Ferreira, Miguel Sandoval, Camila Perez, Olli Haaskivi, Giana Aragon, Heather Burns, Ajay Naidu, Shakira Barrera, Helena Howard, Lovie Simone, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Peter Vack, Rana Roy, Peter Scanavino, Ali Ahn, Tami Sagher, Barbara Rosenblat, Michael Mulheren, Sunita Mani, Raymond Anthony Thomas and Marcia Debonis, Kylie Liya Page, Lachlan Watson, David Iacono, Will Meyers, Niles Fitch, and Ava Demary.

Conceived, cast, and executed remotely during quarantine, Social Distance is created and executive produced by Hilary Weisman Graham and executive-produced by Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Jenji Kohan. Diego Velasco serves as co-executive producer.

