Watch Danielle Wade Sing Cinderella's 'In My Own Little Corner' on R&H Goes Live!

By Dan Meyer
May 27, 2020
 
The YouTube series offers live streamed performances and Q&As with a variety of theatre favorites.

Mean Girls national tour star Danielle Wade stops by R&H Goes Live! May 27 to perform a contemporary take on “In My Own Little Corner” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Catch the live stream, hosted by Laura Osnes, above at 1 PM ET.

Wade made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as a standby for Cady Heron and Janis Sarkisian before landing the role of Cady in the national tour. The performer also played Dorothy in the Toronto and U.S. tour productions of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Wizard of Oz.

WATCH: Watch Matt Doyle Sing 'Hello, Young Lovers' on R&H Goes Live!

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

R&H Goes Pop! takes have included Katrina Lenk performing “Something Good” and Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music, Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!, and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.

