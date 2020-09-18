WATCH: David Byrne Hopes to Be Back on Broadway a Year From Now

The American Utopia star also talked about his HBO collaboration with Spike Lee on late night TV.

David Byrne hopes to be back on stage one year from now with his show American Utopia, the star told Late Night with Seth Meyers September 17. Check out the interview above, in which Byrne also shares how he connected with Spike Lee to film the staged concert, debuting on HBO October 16 .

“There’s how long it takes the vaccine to get out there and how long for people to feel comfortable, even with masks on, sitting right next to each other,” Bryne says of when he can return. “You can’t do a Broadway theatre with 25 percent capacity.”

For now, though, there’s Byrne and Lee’s collaboration in preserving the concert when it played Broadway last season. “I texted Spike,” the Talking Heads frontman said of how they connected. The pair have known each other for quite some time, and after hearing that there was interest in turning American Utopia, Byrne reached out.

Byrne also revealed that he had never seen the show, despite having done it for several years. “I’m looking and going, ‘look what those other musicians are doing back there!’ I had no idea they were doing that.”

In addition, the performer talked about his We Are Not Divided project—a six-week journalistic endeavor across lines of difference—and the influence of Jonathan Demme’s Stop the Music on the filming of American Utopia.

