WATCH: David Byrne Hopes to Be Back on Broadway a Year From Now

By Dan Meyer
Sep 18, 2020
 
The American Utopia star also talked about his HBO collaboration with Spike Lee on late night TV.

David Byrne hopes to be back on stage one year from now with his show American Utopia, the star told Late Night with Seth Meyers September 17. Check out the interview above, in which Byrne also shares how he connected with Spike Lee to film the staged concert, debuting on HBO October 16.

“There’s how long it takes the vaccine to get out there and how long for people to feel comfortable, even with masks on, sitting right next to each other,” Bryne says of when he can return. “You can’t do a Broadway theatre with 25 percent capacity.”

For now, though, there’s Byrne and Lee’s collaboration in preserving the concert when it played Broadway last season. “I texted Spike,” the Talking Heads frontman said of how they connected. The pair have known each other for quite some time, and after hearing that there was interest in turning American Utopia, Byrne reached out.

Byrne also revealed that he had never seen the show, despite having done it for several years. “I’m looking and going, ‘look what those other musicians are doing back there!’ I had no idea they were doing that.”

In addition, the performer talked about his We Are Not Divided project—a six-week journalistic endeavor across lines of difference—and the influence of Jonathan Demme’s Stop the Music on the filming of American Utopia.

Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
