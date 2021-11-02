Watch David Byrne Perform 'I Zimbra' From Broadway's American Utopia

The pop singer stopped by The Late Show to perform a number and also taught Stephen Colbert a few dance moves.

David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia popped into The Late Show studios November 1 for a performance from the Broadway show, now playing a return engagement at the St. James Theatre through March 6, 2022.

The ensemble performed "I Zimbra," which Byrne explained uses nonsense lyrics from the Dada poet Hugo Ball. Watch the video above.

Be sure to also check out the interview clip, below, where Byrne shares some of his punny pandemic-influenced artwork and teaches host Stephen Colbert a few new dance moves.

Under the guidance of production consultant Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), the show features lighting design by Rob Sinclair, sound design by Pete Keppler, and musical direction by Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco. Annie-B Parson provides choreography and musical staging.

The company of American Utopia includes Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.

