Watch DCappella in a Sneak Peek of Their New 'Disney’s Broadway Is Back Medley' Music Video

The Disney a cappella group stopped by the Playbill Studio ahead of the new video release.

DCappella returned to NYC and the theatre district upon the reopening of Broadway for a new music video, "Disney’s Broadway Is Back Medley." Watch the video above as they stopped by the Playbill Studio and offered a sneak peek.

The new video is a mashup of Disney on Broadway favorites, including “For the First Time in Forever,” “A Whole New World,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “Seize the Day.” The video was filmed around the theatre district and on one of New York City's famed red tour buses.

The video will be released October 1 on the DisneyMusicVevo YouTube channel.

DCappella is Disney Music Group’s a cappella singing group featuring seven world-class vocalists: Antonio Fernandez (vocal percussion), Joe Santoni (bass), Kalen Kelly (mezzo), Kelly Denice Taylor (alto), Morgan Keene (soprano), Orlando Dixon (baritone), and RJ Woessner (tenor).

Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage. Since their debut on the American Idol stage during "Disney Night" in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they also sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.