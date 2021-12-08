Watch Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher's Soaring 'Waving Through a Window' Performance

The performer stopped by The View ahead of the Tony-winning musical's Broadway reopening December 11.

Jordan Fisher, who will return to the title role of Dear Evan Hansen when the Tony-winning musical reopens on Broadway, recently appeared on ABC's The View. Watch the Hamilton alum perform the Dear Evan Hansen anthem "Waving Through a Window" above.

Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Pulitzer Prize–winning Hamilton. The actor, who was also the Season 25 champion on Dancing with the Stars, joined the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen January 28, 2020—a few weeks prior to the shutdown due to the pandemic.

The Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen will reopen December 11 at the Music Box Theatre.

The returning Broadway company will include all those who were there at the time of the shutdown, including Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, David Jeffery as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, with Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate. The cast also includes Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Ben Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.

The Dear Evan Hansen film premiered in September. Platt reprised his Tony-winning performance in the title role opposite Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani.

