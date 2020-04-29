Watch Derek Klena Sing 'Younger Than Springtime' on R&H Goes Live!

Jagged Little Pill star Derek Klena drops by R&H Goes Live! April 29 to perform a modern take on “Younger Than Springtime” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. The live stream begins above at 1 PM ET.
Klena (Anastasia, Wicked) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.
R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Klena was featured in that series too.
Other R&H Goes Pop! takes have included Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music, Gavin Creel taking on “Something Wonderful” from The King and I, and Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!, and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.