Watch Derek Klena Sing 'Younger Than Springtime' on R&H Goes Live!

The YouTube series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Jagged Little Pill star Derek Klena drops by R&H Goes Live! April 29 to perform a modern take on “Younger Than Springtime” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. The live stream begins above at 1 PM ET.

Klena (Anastasia, Wicked) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A following the performance.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Tony nominee Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. Klena was featured in that series too.