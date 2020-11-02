Watch Derrick Baskin, Daniel J. Watts, and Brett Williams Pay Tribute to Louis Armstrong

By Dan Meyer
Nov 02, 2020
 
The video is part of Armstrong Now!, a tribute series to the jazz artist.

Check out Ain’t Too Proud Tony nominee Derrick Baskin singing “Pure Imagination” and “What a Wonderful World” in Louis Armstrong’s living room above. Joining Baskin are Brett Williams on the piano and 2020 Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) performing a spoken word piece.

“There is no greater honor than to be able to say thank you to Louis Armstrong, who’s paved the way for me to do what I do,” said Baskin. “To be able to look at the inner workings of greatness is nothing short of inspiring and an experience I will not soon forget.”

The video, titled “Between His House and His Home” is part of Armstrong Now!, a new initiative paying tribute to the late jazz artist. In October, the series kicked off with a spoken word piece “Fish Heads” by Watts.

Videos will be released weekly through December on the museum’s website and YouTube.

