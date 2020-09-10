Watch Dharon E. Jones, Robbie Fairchild, More in COVID-Themed Short Film Narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker

Inside & Outwards is choreographed by Tony winner Justin Peck.

The new short film Inside & Outwards, narrated by Emmy winner and Broadway alum Sarah Jessica Parker, highlights the isolating experience that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on many—and the inner strength found because of the struggle. Check it out above, featuring Dharon E. Jones (West Side Story), Tony nominee Robbie Fairchild, and more.

Inside & Outwards also includes performances by NYCB principal dancer Sara Mearns, Emma Portner, Ehlie Luna, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis, Brianna Lance, Jasmine Rice, Carlos Gonzalez, and Maira Barriga.

Directed by Ezra Hurwitz, the short film is a partnership between HunterPark and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City. Joining Hurwitz behind-the-scenes were Tony-winning choreographer Justin Peck with Sufjan Stevens providing the score. Rounding out the team: creative director Ezequial Consoli, writer Kyle Harrison, and editor Will Town.

Released September 10 in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the video aims to inspire viewers to embrace their vulnerabilities while celebrating their inner strength and taking comfort and pride in the world’s collective resilience during the pandemic. The PSA was produced by HunterPark partners Bethanie Schwartz and Lauren Tuttman in collaboration with Marissa Velez.