Watch Director Sammi Cannold in a Behind-the-Scenes Look From The Show Must Go On

Ahead of the
The Show Must Go On premiere on August 9 at Broadway's Majestic Theatre, Sammi Cannold shared with Playbill what it was like to make this documentary during the pandemic. Watch the video above for the full interview.
"I'd been reading about
" world tour, and then hearing about The Phantom of the Opera from Kristen [Blodgette] and then watching Cats Andrew Lloyd Webber championing the survival of theatre on the West End. These dots all kind of connect and it seems like there's a story to be told here" says Cannold. She adds, "I hope that the tenacity of the Korean theatre industry, that's what we sort of aim to document in the film is helpful to folks."
The documentary follows the companies of two productions in South Korea—the world tour of
The Phantom of the Opera and the South Korean tour of Cats—as they pushed forward safely during the pandemic when the rest of the industry had shut down worldwide. The Show Must Go On also follows Andrew Lloyd Webber in the U.K. as he uses the South Korean companies' model in his fight for the future of theatre in the West End. The film is produced by co-directors Cannold and Dori Berinstein, along with WYSIWYG Studios, CEO Kwan-Woo Park, and Elizabeth Armstrong.
The premiere will also include appearances and performances to be announced. For tickets and more information, click
here. Details about a wider release will be revealed later.
Flip Through 21 of the Original Costume Sketches for
The Phantom of the Opera
Associate costume designer Sam Fleming narrates the secrets behind Maria Björnson’s Tony-winning costumes.
29 PHOTOS
“When Carlotta comes out of the wings, she takes up almost the entire stage all by herself as divas did back then,” says Fleming. ”[Her skirt] is probably six feet wide. Piangi, when he goes over to take her hand, he’s trying not to step on her skirt. There’s these hand-sewn faceted flat glass jewels called lochrosens and she’s just covered in them—also cabachons. We have a full-time sticher on the show [for repairs].”
“There are so many jokes within
Phantom that are inside jokes about opera,” Fleming says. “It’s like How to Torture Your Tenor 101. [Maria] makes him climb the elephant with like 75 pounds of gear on in a 12-foot cape. Opera tenors, like divas, are never happier than when they have a huge costume so no one can get near them. But he mostly spends the scene carrying the cape around instead of getting to leave it all spread out on the stage.”
“The Madame Giry character in the little novelette is actually an usher. And she’s working at the opera, and she lives on the tips from the Phantom,” says Fleming of the book that inspired the musical. “She’s very protective of him because she only has one good black dress—which most poor ladies did back then—and it’s starting to crumble because it’s silk. She needs a new dress and she’s frantic that she won’t be able to work at the opera unless she has her own black dress. When people sort of try to ask her stuff about him, she won’t give them any information because she’s being very protective of him because that’s her only source of income. Madame Giry as a ballet mistress is completely different from the one in the book, but she still has that one black dress. She’s very severe.”
“She wears a chatelaine on her skirt; she’s supposed to have two keys on it. One of them is to the room whre the ballet shoes are stored since they were so valuable. The other one is the key to the reception room where the ballerinas were allowed with their chaperone, which Madame Giry is supposed to represent, to receive gentlemen visitors after the show. What they really wanted to do is see [the ballerinas’] legs because it was completely verboten. Madame Giry’s job, of course, is to make sure that nothing else happened because what good is a pregnant ballerina to you?”
Joan Marcus
“What Maria had told us about the Degas girls is that she really preferred the statue of ‘The Little Dancer,’” she says. “The ones that [director] Hal [Prince] likes are the ones that are in Degas’ paintings of ballerinas backstage, for their skirts are all much fuller. We do it like the statue as opposed to the sketch here.”
“Andre is the artistic one and Firmin is the financial one so they make a good yin-yang combination,” she says. “Andre’s suit is velvet and Firmin’s is a much plainer wool. Andre has much fancier brocade on his lapels; Firmin has plain file. Firmin’s vest is much less interesting; Andre’s, of course, is fancy. Andre’s wig is more curly and artistic looking. Firmin’s hair is slicked back. And see how he has the little red nose? They’re saying he was originally conceived as a sloppy drunk—and it’s usually not played that way anymore.”
“There are a whole lot of people on planet Earth who want to take credit for it being a half mask instead of a full mask. Maria, of course, cause it’s in her sketches that way, she says, oh no, it was my idea. Michael Crawford [the original Phantom] insisted it was his idea that he asked for it and then she changed it,” Fleming recalls. “But actually what happened is he wanted it on the other side. After she saw a run through, she realized it really did need to be on that side, so she was happy for that input. But he didn’t actually ask for it to be a half mask instead of a full mask. That was her idea all along. He should be half monster, half Valentino, which is why the side of his face is so made up. So he looks kind of like a silent movie era actor with all that very stylistic, a little too perfect makeup kind of thing.”
Joan Marcus
“Another reason to take a look at the novelette: For all of his cruelty and immaturity, The Phantom is supposed to be the most elegant thing onstage. His suit is made of silk. So it has this sort of nice, luminescence onstage. The fit, of course, always has to be like paint. He’s the most sort of athletic person onstage, too. He has all these long extensions with his arms, dance-related movements, crawling around on the floor.”
“In the book, it mentions how he is very popular with the local artisans, like the guy who’s his tailor. The hat slouching down, he would only go out to get to the tailor’s just before closing time when it was dusk with his hat pulled really low. So the cape and the hat are very much described in the book because he’s hiding basically.”
“Christine in her [silk] negligee is supposed to be fairly risqué because he’s been watching her get dressed and undressed for months apparently. And that he steals her basically in her nightgown. And that she sort of looks frail and defenseless,” Fleming explains.