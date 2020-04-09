Watch Disney on Broadway Stars Unite Remotely to Sing 'Go the Distance'

Nine stage favorites went digital to commemorate ABC's "Day of Hope."

As ABC champions food banks and service workers during its April 9 "Day of Hope," nine Disney on Broadway alums offered a performance of an inspiring anthem on Good Morning America (digitally, of course). Watch above as the group sings Alan Menken's "Go the Distance" from Hercules.

The split-screen performance features Tony winners Heather Headley (Broadway's The Lion King, Aida) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hercules), Ciara Renée (Frozen, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King), Adrienne Walker (The Lion King), McKenzie Kurtz (Frozen), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), and Ryan McCartan (Frozen).

"This is a song about hope," McCartan told Robin Roberts after the video. "I think the people in this country need hope and when you need hope you look no further than the artistic community."

McCartan will also host a special stream of Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, a concert tribute that played the New Amsterdam Theatre last year. Throughout the event, he'll interview fellow Disney stage veterans from their respective homes. Proceeds will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

