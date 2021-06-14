Watch Doreen Montalvo’s Emotional Reaction to Seeing Herself on Screen in In The Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared footage of the late performer from 2020.

In a sweet tribute to the late Doreen Montalvo, who appeared both in the original Broadway cast and film adaptation of In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a clip of the star watching her own performance in the movie during a 2020 screening for alums of the stage show. Check it out below.

Montalvo made her Broadway debut as a member of the ensemble in Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' musical. She also understudied the roles of Abuela Claudia, Camila, and Daniela and played the Bolero Singer. In the film version, which premiered June 10 in theatres and on HBO Max, she has a solo in the song “Breathe.”

February 10, 2020. Ensemble vocal session for #InTheHeightsMovie.

Forever grateful that Doreen Montalvo got to see her moment, cheered on & surrounded by the women who loved her so much.

Grateful to @LacketyLac for having the presence of mind to capture it.

Miss you Doreen. -LMM pic.twitter.com/SE8Z3lflH0 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 12, 2021

In addition to her work in On Your Feet!, The View UpStairs, Giant, and American Mariachi, and more, Montalvo was a cast member of the musical Mrs. Doubtfire, which played three previews in March 2020 prior to the shutdown. She passed away October 17, 2020, following a sudden ailment.

In addition to the cameo appearance, the film pays tribute to the late Montalvo with a title card during the credits sequence, including a street mural-esque portrait of the performer.