Watch Drag Race's Nina West and Hamilton's Sydney James Harcourt Cover 'A Safe Place to Land'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Drag Race's Nina West and Hamilton's Sydney James Harcourt Cover 'A Safe Place to Land'
By Andrew Gans
Jun 26, 2020
 
The two artists perform the song made famous by Sara Bareilles and John Legend.

Drag performer Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race) and original Hamilton cast member James Sydney Harcourt (American Idiot, Bells Are Ringing) have joined forces for a powerful cover of "A Safe Place to Land." Watch the performance above.

The song, made famous by Sara Bareilles and John Legend, was originally produced for the event She's a Riot, benefiting The Marsha P Johnson Institute, which protects and defends the human rights of Black transgender people.

Donations can be made to the Institute by clicking here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.