Watch Drag Race's Nina West and Hamilton's Sydney James Harcourt Cover 'A Safe Place to Land'

Drag performer Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race) and original Hamilton cast member James Sydney Harcourt (American Idiot, Bells Are Ringing) have joined forces for a powerful cover of "A Safe Place to Land." Watch the performance above.
The song, made famous by Sara Bareilles and John Legend, was originally produced for the event She's a Riot, benefiting The Marsha P Johnson Institute, which protects and defends the human rights of Black transgender people.
Donations can be made to the Institute by clicking here.