Watch Drew Gasparini's Virtual Concert for We Aren’t Kids Anymore

The Playbill exclusive event found Lilli Cooper, Raymond J. Lee, Bonnie Milligan, and Colton Ryan joining the composer to perform from his newly released song cycle.

Drew Gasparini hosted a virtual concert of his new album We Aren’t Kids Anymore exclusively for Playbill April 25, featuring interviews with and performances from the LP’s vocalists Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country). Viewers can watch the whole event in the video above.

We Aren’t Kids Anymore explores the realities of growing up all arenas of life: career, family. love, and more. Released April 10, the song cycle will eventually be available to license for amateur and professional theatres via Concord Theatricals.

READ: Drew Gasparini Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories and Anecdotes About New Album

The album features orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Goldner and Gasparini. Natalie Tenenbaum, Jake Goldbas, Gasparini, Geoff Countryman, and Goldner provide instrumentals. Goldner produces for Funky Butter Productions, along with Gasparini and Erica Rotstein. Bobbie Theodore and Jana Shea serve as executive producers.

