Watch Dyllón Burnside Sing 'Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered' on R&H Goes Pop! – At Home

The Broadway alum and Pose star performs the Rodgers and Hart tune from Pal Joey.

The latest installment of R&H Goes Pop! - At Home commemorates the 100th anniversary of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s first professional collaboration (1920's Fly With Me), with Dyllón Burnside performing "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" from Pal Joey. The video will be available to stream above beginning at 1 PM.

Burnside was seen on Broadway as Anthony in Holler If Ya Hear Me. He plays Ricky in Ryan Murphy's FX drama series Pose, which explores the ballroom culture of NYC in the late '80s and early '90s at the height of the AIDS epidemic.

R&H Goes Pop! – At Home (previously R&H Goes Live!) is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, hosted by two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bonnie and Clyde, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog.

Previous live editions have included Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts dueting on "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Rodgers and Hart's Babes in Arms, Jeremy Jordan performing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! and Christy Altomare singing "A Cockeyed Optimist" from South Pacific.