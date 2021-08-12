Watch Elaine May (as Ruth Bader Ginsburg) Counsel Christine Baranksi on The Good Fight

The Tony winner once again dons the lace collar, appearing as the late Supreme Court Justice for the August 12 episode.

If you're a left-leaning lawyer seeking midnight counsel, who better to visit with a little knowledge from the great unknown than judiciary icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Elaine May returns to The Good Fight as the late Supreme Court Justice in the August 12 episode, streaming on Paramount+.

Tony winner May made her first appearance in the lace collar in Episode 6 this season, advising fellow Tony winner Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart on whether or not she should take a backseat at the firm. She's back again with a hiring recommendation in the clip above. The two characters put their heads together for a partner-worthy name and come up with Allegra Durado, introducing the character to be played by Wanda Sykes.

May is a Tony winner for her work in the 2018 drama The Waverly Gallery, but she began her career in comedy, performing improv and sketch with Mike Nichols in the late 1950s. She's also written and directed for the large screen, with titles including A New Leaf and Ishtar.

The Good Fight also stars Audra McDonald (yet another Tony winner) opposite Baranksi, and plays host to numerous guest appearances from Broadway alums, including (Tony winner!) Mandy Patinkin in a recurring role this season.