WATCH: Elaine Stritch, Donna McKechnie, Candy Brown, More Share Pre-Show Rituals in a Clip From Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age

The oral history-documentary film centered on Broadway from 1959–1983 premieres on PBS August 14.

Elaine Stritch, Donna McKechnie, Candy Brown, Baayork Lee, Jerry Orbach, and many more share their pre-show rituals in this exclusive clip from Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age, a documentary from late filmmaker Rick McKay debuting on PBS's Great Performances beginning August 14. Watch the clip above.

A sequel to McKay's 2003 documentary Broadway: The Golden Age—By the Legends Who Were There, Beyond the Golden Age picks up where the first film left off, taking audiences from 1959 through 1983 with one-on-one interviews with Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Glenn Close, André De Shields, Jane Fonda, Robert Goulet, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Dick Van Dyke, Ben Vereen, and many more. Jonathan Groff hosts.

The film begins airing on PBS August 14 and will be available to stream at PBS.org the same day.

The film has been in development for nearly two decades, since the release of the original documentary. McKay successfully funded a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to help get the film completed, but his untimely passing in 2018 made its future uncertain. Among the team that took the film to the finish line are executive producers Anne L. Bernstein and Albert M. Tapper, and producers Jane Klain, Jamie deRoy, Richard Eric Weigle, Michael Anastasio, James Berry, and Corey Brunish. Frances B. Bator, Kimberly Reed, and Rachel Roark Strange are co-producers.