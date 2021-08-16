Watch Emma Corrin, as Princess Diana, Singing The Phantom of the Opera's 'All I Ask of You' in The Crown Extended Clip

The Princess of Wales sings the Andrew Lloyd Webber song in a Season 4 sequence.

Season 4 of Netflix's The Crown, which centers on the story of Princess Diana of Wales, recreates an infamous moment from the ill-fated marriage between Diana and Prince Charles with a performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "All I Ask of You," sung by Diana herself. Watch the moment recreated for the series, featuring Emmy nominee Emma Corrin as Diana, in the newly released extended clip above. The possibly apocryphal story behind the moment goes that Diana, who was especially fond of The Phantom of the Opera, recorded herself singing the musical's love ballad in costume on the stage of London's Her Majesty's Theatre—where the now-long-running musical had recently premiered—as a surprise gift for Charles on their seventh anniversary. Lloyd Webber has denied the story, though the musical's official Twitter handle seemed to confirm it last year when the episode debuted. Diana will be back on the stage—but across the pond—when Diana resumes performances on Broadway November 2 ahead of a November 17 opening night. The biomusical by Joe DiPietro and David Bryan was in previews when COVID-19 shut Broadway down in 2020, but it was subsequently filmed on stage for Netflix late fall. The filmed performance is set to hit the streamer October 1.