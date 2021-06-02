Watch Emotion-Filled Trailer for HBO's Revolution Rent

The documentary traces Andy Señor Jr.'s journey to Cuba, where he directed the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical.

Andy Señor Jr., who began his career in the late '90s playing Angel in the Broadway production of Rent, would go on to direct the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical in Cuba in 2014.

The documentary Revolution Rent, directed by Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, capturing the experience from auditions through closing night. Returning to his exiled parents’ homeland, Señor Jr. also explores his Cuban heritage and his family’s complex relationship to the country they love as he stages the country's first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years. Watch a trailer for the film above.

As previously reported, Revolution Rent will debut June 15 at 9 PM ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

“When we began working on the production of Rent in Cuba and documenting the journey along the way, I had no idea how the story would unfold and that our documentary would end up on HBO,” says Señor Jr. “I am beyond thrilled to share this deeply personal and magical moment in our lives, and I'm grateful that Jonathan Larson's words and music are still making such an impact, 25 years later.”

“Traveling to Cuba to make this film was incredibly challenging yet rewarding in ways I never imagined,” adds director Alvarez. “Revolution Rent is about creativity in the face of adversity and the healing powers of human connection.”

“Andy and I started our Rent journey together many years ago, and I was proud to see him take his talents to Cuba,” says executive producer Neil Patrick Harris. “Revolution Rent is a continuation of our journey as well as a tribute to the power of theatre and its ability to transform lives.”

The documentary is written by Señor Jr., produced by Scott Fenn and Christine O’Malley, and executive produced by Harris, Brooke Christian, Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, Robert Nederlander, Jr, Marvin Kaplan, Jacob Parker, Stanley Browne, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer, and Mark Berger.