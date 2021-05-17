Watch Entire Miscast21, Featuring Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit Reuniting on 'In His Eyes'

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Entire Miscast21, Featuring Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit Reuniting on 'In His Eyes'
By Andrew Gans
May 17, 2021
 
The MCC fundraiser also features Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford, Renée Elise Goldsberry, LaChanze, Idina Menzel, Kelli O’Hara, and Billy Porter.

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) and 2020 Tony nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), who performed Rent's “Take Me or Leave Me” at the 2016 Miscast gala, reunited for a duet of Jekyll & Hyde's "In His Eyes" for MCC Theater's Miscast21, which premiered May 16. Watch the entire benefit, which is available through May 20, above.

The annual gala celebration featuring artists performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast also boasted the talents of Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), LaChanze (The Color Purple), Idina Menzel (Wicked), Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), and Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Tony nominees Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band) and Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu), Jai’Len Josey (The Secret Life of Bees), and Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon).

Billy Porter, Kelli O&#39;Hara, and Robin de Jesús
Billy Porter, Kelli O'Hara, and Robin de Jesús

Miscast21 also included appearances by McKinley Belcher III, Nick Blaemire, Sandra Caldwell, Juan Castano, Trip Cullman, Hugh Dancy, Halley Feiffe, Dominique Fishback, Jennifer Garner, Paige Gilbert, Lucas Hedges, Evan Jonigkeit, Alex Lacamoire, Donja R. Love, Zosia Mamet, Laurie Metcalf, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Nogueira, and Marisa Tomei.

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) served as musical supervisor and director for the annual fundraiser.

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

For more information click here.

See Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, and More in MCC’s Miscast20

See Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, Heather Headley, and More in MCC’s Miscast20

11 PHOTOS
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Cast Members from the Original Broadway Cast of Hairspray_HR.jpg
Members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff _HR.jpg
Ingrid Michaelson and Lauren Ridloff in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Robbie Fairchild_HR.jpg
Robbie Fairchild in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Adrienne Warren_HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Phillipa Soo_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Isaac Powell_HR.jpg
Isaac Powell in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Norbert Leo Butz_HR.jpg
Norbert Leo Butz in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Beanie Feldstein_HR.jpg
Beanie Feldstein with Jackie the Dog in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr_HR.jpg
Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Miscast20
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2020_Joshua Henry_HR.jpg
Joshua Henry in Miscast20
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.