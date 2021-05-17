Watch Entire Miscast21, Featuring Gavin Creel and Aaron Tveit Reuniting on 'In His Eyes'

The MCC fundraiser also features Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford, Renée Elise Goldsberry, LaChanze, Idina Menzel, Kelli O’Hara, and Billy Porter.

Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) and 2020 Tony nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), who performed Rent's “Take Me or Leave Me” at the 2016 Miscast gala, reunited for a duet of Jekyll & Hyde's "In His Eyes" for MCC Theater's Miscast21, which premiered May 16. Watch the entire benefit, which is available through May 20, above.

The annual gala celebration featuring artists performing songs from roles in which they wouldn't traditionally be cast also boasted the talents of Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), LaChanze (The Color Purple), Idina Menzel (Wicked), Kelli O’Hara (The King and I), and Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Tony nominees Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band) and Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu), Jai’Len Josey (The Secret Life of Bees), and Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon).

Miscast21 also included appearances by McKinley Belcher III, Nick Blaemire, Sandra Caldwell, Juan Castano, Trip Cullman, Hugh Dancy, Halley Feiffe, Dominique Fishback, Jennifer Garner, Paige Gilbert, Lucas Hedges, Evan Jonigkeit, Alex Lacamoire, Donja R. Love, Zosia Mamet, Laurie Metcalf, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ana Nogueira, and Marisa Tomei.

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors) served as musical supervisor and director for the annual fundraiser.

Funds raised from Miscast21 help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights.

