Watch Erin Davie Sing 'I Miss You Most on Sundays' From Broadway's Diana

The stage regular plays Camilla Parker Bowles in the new musical.

Diana did not officially open prior to the Broadway shutdown, but that's not stopping Erin Davie from singing out; watch the performer sing "I Miss You Most on Sundays" from the new musical above.

In the show, the song is performed by Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Davie) to Prince Charles, but it's also apt for how fans might be feeling during the COVID-19 theatre shutdown without the curtain calls and stage doors autographs.

Diana features a score by the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan. The bio-musical is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) with choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine.

Joining Davie on stage in the bio-musical are Jeanna de Waal in the title role opposite Roe Hartframpf as Prince Charles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II. The Broadway production began previews March 2.

Davie's additional Broadway credits include Side Show, Sunday in the Park With George, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, A Little Night Music, and Grey Gardens.